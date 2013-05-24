LONDON May 24 3i Group PLC is taking over the European infrastructure fund management business run by Barclays as part of a plan to boost fee income from public-private partnerships and energy investment projects.

The private equity firm, which is aiming to become one of Europe's biggest investors in infrastructure, said the deal announced on Friday would complement its existing business at 3i Infrastructure and help it to raise new funds and source new investment opportunities.

Barclays Infrastructure Funds Management Limited (BIFM) has around 780 million pounds ($1.2 billion) of assets under management and is run by an investment team based in London and Paris. Since its launch in 1996, the business has invested 1.7 billion pounds across six funds.

Financial terms of the proposed transaction were not disclosed but the annual asset management fees earned by BIFM are expected to cover its operating costs, 3i said.