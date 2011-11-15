* Eurofund V investment period expires Nov 15
* 3i buyout fund has 850 mln euros unspent, one pending deal
* 3i could draw on balance sheet for new deals
* Bankers see few buyout deals for 3i in 2012
By Simon Meads
LONDON, Nov 15 UK private equity firm 3i
Group potentially runs out of steam this week when the
investment period ends for its 5 billion-euro ($6.8 billion)
flagship fund, people familiar with the matter said, curtailing
its firepower to strike new deals.
One of Europe's largest investors in companies worth up to 1
billion euros, London-listed 3i has bought into businesses as
diverse as Tommee Tippee baby bottle maker Mayborn, Dutch
discount retailer Action, and lingerie retailer Agent
Provocateur.
The five-year investment period on Eurofund V, its fifth
buy-out fund, ends on Tuesday with 850 million euros ($1.2
billion) of commitments unspent, people familiar with the
situation said.
The UK's largest listed private equity firm intends to
retain this capital for follow-on investments, such as bolt-on
deals and any extra money troubled investments may require.
But bankers who advise private equity firms and who have
regular dealings with 3i say the firm is walking away from more
deals, and they believe the firm will be very cautious about new
buyouts over the next 12 months.
"In our dealings with them it has become noticeable that
they have been less aggressive ... in chasing new deal
opportunities," one banker with regular contact with 3i said.
3i's fifth fund is now closed to new investments except for
one potential deal that was already in the pipeline.
A slowdown in deals won't help the company overcome pressure
from shareholders over its share price, that has trailed asset
values by as much as 40 percent in recent months.
The company's shares are trading at less than a third of
their peak in 2007 since when it has made heavy write-downs on
companies such as Enterprise Group which it bought before the
crisis.
However, 3i is unusual among its peers in that it can draw
on its own balance sheet to do deals, as well as on third party
investors that have put money in its funds.
The structure means 3i can continue to pursue buyout deals
before it comes back to market for a new European fund in late
2012 or 2013,Chief Executive Michael Queen said last week when
the company announced first-half results.
Recent forays into debt management and a new fund for
minority investments have broadened 3i's asset base away from
takeover deals, as the group seeks to generate less volatile
returns.
In the first half of the year 3i sealed two new buyout deals
-- Action and auto parts maker Hilite, with equity from its
balance sheet and third party funds of 453 million pounds ($728
million).
($1=0.728 euros)
($1=0.622 British pounds)
