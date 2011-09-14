BRIEF-State Street Corp reports a 6.81 pct passive stake in Polaris Industries
* State Street Corp reports a 6.81 percent passive stake in polaris industries inc as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2k4GuQM) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 14 British private equity firm 3i's acquisition of French building fastener and fixing company Etanco from IK Investment Partners is backed by 205 million euros ($280 million) of loans, sources close to the deal said on Wednesday.
French banks CIC, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale are arranging the debt package which includes a 75 million euro term loan A paying 450 basis points (bps) over EURIBOR; an 85 million term loan B paying 500 bps over EURIBOR; and a 15 million revolving credit facility and 30 million capital expenditure facility both paying 450 bps over EURIBOR, sources said.
The term loan B matures in seven years while the other facilities mature in six years.
3i declined to comment.
A bank meeting has been set for Monday in Paris when the deal will launch to wider syndication, the sources said.
3i announced its acquisition of a majority stake in Etanco last week, a deal which will also see incumbent chief executive Ronan Lebraut re-investing in the business and retaining a 25 percent stake.
European private equity firm IK Investment Partners acquired Etanco in 2008 backed by 172 million euros of debt according to Thomson Reuters LPC.
Etanco, founded in 1952, is a leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of building fastener and fixing systems. It is headquartered near Paris with 600 employees. ($1 = 0.731 euro) (Editing by Dan Lalor)
* Gil Shwed, CEO of Check Point Software, reports 17.8 percent passive stake in Check Point Software Technologies as of DEC 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2lrOMEC) Further company coverage:
* Index Venture Associates III Ltd reports a 5.42 percent passive stake in Egalet Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kIGt78) Further company coverage: