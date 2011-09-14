LONDON, Sept 14 British private equity firm 3i's acquisition of French building fastener and fixing company Etanco from IK Investment Partners is backed by 205 million euros ($280 million) of loans, sources close to the deal said on Wednesday.

French banks CIC, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale are arranging the debt package which includes a 75 million euro term loan A paying 450 basis points (bps) over EURIBOR; an 85 million term loan B paying 500 bps over EURIBOR; and a 15 million revolving credit facility and 30 million capital expenditure facility both paying 450 bps over EURIBOR, sources said.

The term loan B matures in seven years while the other facilities mature in six years.

3i declined to comment.

A bank meeting has been set for Monday in Paris when the deal will launch to wider syndication, the sources said.

3i announced its acquisition of a majority stake in Etanco last week, a deal which will also see incumbent chief executive Ronan Lebraut re-investing in the business and retaining a 25 percent stake.

European private equity firm IK Investment Partners acquired Etanco in 2008 backed by 172 million euros of debt according to Thomson Reuters LPC.

Etanco, founded in 1952, is a leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of building fastener and fixing systems. It is headquartered near Paris with 600 employees. ($1 = 0.731 euro) (Editing by Dan Lalor)