LONDON, July 30 London-based private equity group 3i said it earned 164 million pounds ($277.88 million) from exiting companies in the last quarter, with a further 245 million pounds to come.

"We are seeing good momentum across the group and a growing number of exits at attractive valuations," 3i Chief Executive Simon Borrows said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We remain cautious investors in both private equity and infrastructure given the competitive dynamics in those markets but have made selective investment in all three divisions." (1 US dollar = 0.5902 British pound) (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Louise Heavens)