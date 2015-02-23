BRIEF-Encana CEO Doug Suttles's 2016 compensation was $13.3 mln vs $8.5 mln in 2015
* Encana corp - ceo doug suttles's 2016 total compensation was $13.3 million versus $8.5 million in 2015 - sec filing
Feb 23 Investment management firm 3i Group Plc hired Christoph Rinnert, Michael Bernard and Rutger Vos as advisers in its private equity business in Europe and North America.
Rinnert joins the company's Frankfurt team as a senior associate, 3i said. He joins from wealth management firm Rothschild, where he was an associate in the mergers and acquisition team.
Bernard, who was appointed an associate in 3i's New York investment team, joins from Morgan Stanley, where he was a member of the healthcare group.
Vos, based in Amsterdam, joins 3i's Benelux team. Vos has worked in JPMorgan Chase & Co's Benelux mergers and acquisition team in London. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)
WASHINGTON, March 23 The Justice Department reached a settlement with AT&T unit DirecTV, which it had accused of illegally swapping information with rival pay-TV providers about negotiations to show Los Angeles Dodgers baseball games in southern California, according to court filings on Thursday.