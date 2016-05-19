LONDON May 19 British private equity firm 3i
Group Plc said its net asset value rose to £4.5 billion
($6.56 billion) in its annual results on Thursday, warning
market volatility and Britain's referendum on the European Union
would weigh on sentiment.
Diluted NAV, a key measure of the value of its assets, rose
to 436 pence a share in the year to end of March, against 396
pence in the previous year.
3i, which owns Dutch discount retailer Action and lingerie
chain Agent Provocateur, said that its total return for the year
increased to £824 million, up 20 percent from the previous year.
"The combination of continuing market volatility and the
upcoming Brexit referendum is likely to weigh on investor
sentiment, with reduced M&A volumes and delays in capital
investment likely to persist while the uncertainty remains,"
said Chairman Simon Thompson.
($1 = 0.6855 pounds)
