LONDON Jan 29 British private equity firm 3i Group raised 245 million pounds ($371 million)from sales of investments in the final quarter of last year, with strong market valuations for assets boosting its net asset value.

The owner of luxury lingerie firm Agent Provocateur and women's clothing chain Hobbs said it had invested 275 million pounds over the period, its financial third quarter.

Diluted net asset value per share, rose 5 percent to 375 pence, helped by earnings growth of 15 percent among its private equity investments. ($1 = 0.6603 British Pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry; Editing by Greg Mahlich)