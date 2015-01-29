LONDON Jan 29 British private equity firm 3i
Group raised 245 million pounds ($371 million)from sales
of investments in the final quarter of last year, with strong
market valuations for assets boosting its net asset value.
The owner of luxury lingerie firm Agent Provocateur and
women's clothing chain Hobbs said it had invested 275 million
pounds over the period, its financial third quarter.
Diluted net asset value per share, rose 5 percent to 375
pence, helped by earnings growth of 15 percent among its private
equity investments.
($1 = 0.6603 British Pounds)
(Reporting By Freya Berry; Editing by Greg Mahlich)