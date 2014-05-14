* Full-year NAV per share 348 pence vs forecast 332-344p
* Divestments totalled 669 mln stg, more seen on the way
* CEO says to avoid auctions, costly deals when investing
* Shares up 4 percent
By Sophie Sassard and Pamela Barbaglia
LONDON, May 14 British private equity firm 3i
will stay away from bid battles and expensive deals as
it seeks to learn from past mistakes when investing a planned
500 million pounds ($842 million) in mid-sized businesses over
the coming years.
The owner of women's fashion retailer Hobbs and Tommee
Tippee baby bottle maker Mayborn spent much of 2012 and 2013
restructuring after shareholders criticised weak results from
its buyout business and a poor share price performance.
CEO Simon Borrows has cut costs, divested some businesses
and worked on turning round others and, helped by recovering
financial markets, 3i reported a 12 percent rise in its net
asset value per share to 348 pence for the year ended March.
That beat analyst forecasts for 332-344 pence and sent the
company's shares up around 4 percent on Wednesday.
"I expect the pace of realisations to not slow down for
another one to two years and portfolio disposals will
significantly exceed new investments," said Rob Jones, equity
analyst at Liberum.
3i said its investment portfolio will be slashed and focused
to around 30 companies from an existing 81. Such a process could
take around three years, Jones said. He believed that the
private equity firm would realise another 650 million pounds of
exits in the next 12 months.
Borrows said 3i would be patient and disciplined when
reviewing investment opportunities, as a flood of capital and
low interest rates were driving prices up.
"The minute you jump into an auction process you're looking
at double-digit-multiples," said Borrows, adding that 3i tended
not to pay more than 8 times earnings before interest, tax
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for its investments.
FOUR SIZABLE INVESTMENTS
3i could spend an average 70 million per deal going forward,
Jones said. It would continue to focus on mid-market investments
in its core business services, consumer, healthcare and
industrials sectors in Northern Europe and North America.
The firm has recently made four sizable investments:
European discount fitness operator Basic-Fit; GIF, a
Germany-based specialist in transmission testing; JMJ, a global
management consultancy; and a substantial further investment in
ferry operator Scandlines.
In total, its cash investments were 372 million pounds
including third-party funds in the year ended March, compared
with 149 million pounds the previous year, of which 276 million
pounds involved 3i's own capital.
3i said it also completed 669 million pounds in divestments
in the year ended March.
After the recent initial public offering of its U.S. animal
health business Phibro, German car parts maker Hilite could be
the next business put on the block, Oriel Securities analysts
said. They are forecasting 600 million pounds of divestments
this financial year.
A sector banker mentioned discount retailer Action as the
crown jewel of 3i's portfolio. With EBITDA of between 125 and
150 million euros, Action is a key asset and could be 12 months
away from an IPO.
Action, which is headquartered in Amsterdam, offers a mixed
product range that includes household goods, cosmetics, personal
care and DIY. 3i has so far prioritized an aggressive plan to
grow the business in France and Germany with 80 to 100 stores to
be launched in these countries before starting to review exit
options, according to the banker.
3i confirmed a final dividend of 13.3 pence per share,
bringing the total for the year to 20.0 pence per share.
($1 = 0.5939 British Pound)
(Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Heinrich)