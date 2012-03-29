* Has started looking for Michael Queen's replacement
* Shareholders have been unhappy with performance
* Strikes upbeat note over its portfolio
* Stock rises 3.2 percent
By Kylie MacLellan and Luke Jeffs
LONDON, March 29 3i Group chief
executive Michael Queen is to quit after nearly 25 years at the
private equity company following continued shareholder
frustration over poor performance and lack of deal activity.
Queen, who took the helm in early 2009 after an eight-year
stint as chief financial officer, was initially praised for
tackling the group's high debt burden, piled on during the
credit boom.
He also shook up the structuring of deal teams, made moves
to a broader asset management model and formalised a 15 percent
return target across all asset groups.
But the company has come under fire from shareholders for a
share price that has trailed asset values. As it announced the
departure of Queen on Thursday its stock was trading at less
than a third of its 2007 peak following heavy write-downs on
companies such as Enterprise Group which it bought before the
crisis.
"3i has had a difficult few years and the company's
valuation suggested the market wanted something done so this
news is positive," said Stephen Peters, an analyst at Charles
Stanley.
"Some fresh blood, with fresh ideas should be good for this
company. From here it could go either way - it could be taken
out, it might be subject to a series of corporate actions or
they might turn it around."
Shares in 3i, which has investments ranging from
architecture group Foster + Partners to luxury lingerie retailer
Agent Provocateur, rose 3.2 percent to 210.8 pence by 0914 GMT.
Shareholders have been unhappy with the company's share
buyback policy, calling for it to make more aggressive steps to
return its large cash reserves to them.
"No suggestions of any revised policy towards capital
returns is revealed but the outgoing CEO has been one of the
main voices resisting pressure for share buybacks," said
Barclays analyst Daniel Garrod.
"His departure is likely to be taken by the market as a
positive signal that share buybacks are more possible."
The firm said it had begun looking for a successor.
Simon Borrows, former chairman of investment banking firm
Greenhill & Co, who joined 3i in October as chief investment
officer is a strong internal candidate, analysts said.
His appointment was seen as strengthening the senior
dealmaking team after a 2010 reshuffle which saw the departure
of its long-time head of buyouts Jonathan Russell.
Some investors want an external appointment.
"3i needs a fresh broom to sweep it clean. They need to look
outside the company and potentially outside private equity to
find a new ceo," an investor in 3i's last buyout fund said.
The company also said in a trading update that overall
market conditions had improved since January, when 3i had warned
of a challenging operating environment, and that it expected
this to benefit its private equity portfolio.
"We expect a more positive economic outlook to result in a
stronger overall performance from our private equity portfolio,
although the effect of this is unlikely to have an impact upon
our results for the financial year just ending," Queen said in a
statement.
"Our infrastructure and debt management businesses continue
to perform well," he added.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Simon Meads;
Editing by Matt Scuffham and Andrew Callus)