LONDON, July 18 British private equity investor
3i said on Thursday it made no new investments in its
fiscal first quarter but signalled an improving outlook for
overseas deals.
The owner of women's fashion retailer Hobbs and Tommee
Tippee baby bottle maker Mayborn said it had completed or
announced 443 million pounds ($672.2 million) of divestments in
the three months to June 30.
"We have started to see a pick up in interesting investment
opportunities across our private equity platform, particularly
in the United States and more recently in Northern Europe,"
Chief Executive Simon Borrows said in a statement.
3i, which has spent the last year restructuring following
shareholder frustration at poor share price performance and weak
results from its buyout business, said net asset value grew 5
percent to 326 pence in the last three months.
Gross debt at the end of the quarter was 913 million pounds,
meeting its target of cutting below 1 billion pounds by June.