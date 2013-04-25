Italy's Unieuro files request to list on Milan bourse
MILAN, March 8 Italian consumer electronics retailer Unieuro has filed a request to list on the Milan bourse and aims to complete its initial public offering (IPO) by the end of June.
STOCKHOLM, April 25 British private equity group 3i is in discussions to sell pharmaceutical company Xellia which could fetch around 750 million euros ($974.66 million), two sources familiar with the matter said.
The sources said talks were at an advanced stage and that a deal with a strategic buyer could happen soon. One of the people said Linklaters was acting as legal adviser to 3i. The sources declined to be identified because the discussions were private.
A 3i spokesperson was not available for comment. Linklaters did not immediately return a request for comment.
3i has closed offices, cut staff and prepared asset sales in an extensive restructuring programme under new CEO Simon Borrows who took the helm in May last year. It is aiming to reduce debt to below 1 billion pounds by June, from 1.2 billion at the end of 2012.
3i has already made several exits this year, including selling plastic equipment maker Mold-Masters for $963 million. It is also looking to sell ferry group Scandlines, which it owns together with Allianz Capital Partners
Xellia is based in Oslo and employs more than 850 people, with production facilities in Norway, Denmark, Hungary and China, according to its website. It focuses on anti-infective treatments and has sales in over 70 countries.
Xellia was created in 2008 when 3i bought NYSE-listed Alpharma's active pharmaceutical ingredients business for 258 million euros.
LONDON, March 8 Allnex is conducting a €1.8bn-equivalent loan to back a dividend recapitalisation that will net a €425m payout to its owners, ditching plans to reprice an existing loan after huge demand from investors for the Belgian chemicals company to issue new paper, banking sources said.
* Ancora Advisors Llc reports 10.65 percent stake in Edgewater Technology Inc as of March 3 versus 9.6 percent stake as of February 16 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2m25o5y Further company coverage: