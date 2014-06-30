June 30 3i Group Plc

* Announces the sale of its minority stake in foster + partners ("the company

* 3i has today received cash proceeds of £70 million which, together with loan repayments received to date, represents aggregate cash proceeds of £108 million

* Will receive deferred consideration of £40 million plus interest.

* This represents a money multiple of 1.8x on 3i's original investment and a small premium to the valuation at 31 march 2014.