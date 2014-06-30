UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
June 30 3i Group Plc
* Will receive deferred consideration of £40 million plus interest.
* This represents a money multiple of 1.8x on 3i's original investment and a small premium to the valuation at 31 march 2014. Further company coverage:
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts