July 31 3i Group Plc :

* Has agreed to sell its stake in John Hardy in conjunction with Catterton's acquisition of the brand

* CEO Damien Dernoncourt will retain an equity stake in the company

* Total proceeds received represent a 1.9x money multiple on 3i Group's original investment of 15 mln stg

* Proceeds to company, including dividend repayments, sale of preferred shares and its 22.4 pct stake, will be about 26 mln stg

