UPDATE 2-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Updates with details on Fortress, background)
Sept 19 3M Co is working to address objections that the U.S. Department of Justice raised over its planned $550 million acquisition of Avery-Dennison Corp 's office products group, the diversified U.S. manufacturer's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.
"We have a contract that remains in place at the present time and we are reviewing the situation," CFO David Meline told investors.
The Justice Department on Sept. 4 threatened a lawsuit to block the deal over antitrust concerns.
Chief Executive Inge Thulin, who in February took the top job at the maker of products ranging from Post-It notes to films for television screens, said that under his tenure the company would aim to do "maybe fewer, but slightly bigger" acquisitions than it has in the past.
