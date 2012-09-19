BOSTON, Sept 19 3M Co : * CEO says "economic environment has changed" since the company adopted its

long-term 7-8 percent organic revenue growth target, now views that range as

"stretch target" * CEO expects "fewer, but slightly bigger" acquisitions by company in future * CFO says company working to address U.S. justice department's objections to

planned Avery Dennison Corp office products group acquisition, but "we have a contract that

remains in place"