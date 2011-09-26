BRIEF-Allot Communications posts Q4 adj. earnings $0.03/shr
* Allot Communications announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
Sept 26 The 3M Company (MMM.N) on Monday sold
$1 billion of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: 3M Company AMT $1 BLN COUPON 1.375 PCT MATURITY 9/29/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.156 FIRST PAY 3/29/2012 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 1.551 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/29/2011 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 65 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
* Allot Communications announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Kilroy realty corporation reports fourth quarter financial results
* Shares have slumped in wake of patent setbacks, acquisitions