(Adds 3M CFO comments)
NEW YORK, June 5 3M Co's finance chief,
who visited Germany and France last week, said his trip showed
that 3M's European businesses are neither getting better nor
worse.
Western Europe remains weak but the company is sticking to
its earlier forecast that calls for 2 to 5 percent core sales
growth this year, Chief Financial Officer David Meline told an
investor conference.
"We didn't come away with any indication of any significant
change in the outlook for the (European) business," Meline told
the JP Morgan Diversified Industries conference. "We came in to
2012 with a fairly cautious view ... That still looks like a
good view. We haven't seen any big changes jump out at us since
we did the original plan."
Meline, whose company's performance is heavily dependent on
economic trends, said 3M was prepared for a significant economic
downturn but does not currently expect one.
Separately, Meline said the diversified manufacturer was on
track to do about $1 billion to $2 billion in acquisitions this
year and that prices were becoming more "realistic." Any deals
are more likely to be small "bolt-ons" than "transformational"
ones, he said.
3M is reviewing its strategy and its portfolio now that
Chief Executive Inge Thulin is also the company's chairman, the
CFO said. But since Thulin was instrumental in shaping long-term
strategy under prior CEO George Buckley, investors will not face
surprises.
"You shouldn't expect a big shift in direction," Meline
said.
3M shares were down 10 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $82.52 in
midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Gary Hill)