* Q3 EPS $1.52 vs Wall Street view $1.61
* Sees softness in electronics, customer inventories
* Cuts 2011 earnings forecast by 30 cents per share
* Shares down 5.3 percent in midday trading
By John D. Stoll
Oct 25 A weak consumer electronics market and
aftershocks from Europe's debt crisis pulled 3M Co's (MMM.N)
quarterly earnings well below expectations, sending company
shares down more than 5 percent.
3M also lowered its full-year earnings forecast, citing
expectations for slower economic growth and lower demand. The
company predicted moderate sales growth for 2012.
"The business environment remains challenging, as the
economic softening that we experienced late in the second
quarter continued into the third," Chief Executive George
Buckley said.
Buckley, speaking on a conference call, said growing
concern over the debt crisis in Europe has impacted exchange
rates, disproportionately hitting 3M due to its exposure to
international markets. He also noted that the consumer
electronics sector continues to sag, but expressed optimism
concerning that market's ability to snap back to health.
Company executives expressed concern that the malaise in
consumer electronics may spill over into adjacent sectors, such
as automotive electronics, but see little indication to date.
Despite weakness in key pockets of its business, 3M enjoyed
continued growth for industrial, security, transportation and
healthcare products during the quarter. Do-it-yourself product
growth -- spurred by consumers tightening their belts -- also
helped the company.
Investors reacted harshly to the earnings, with shares of
3M -- a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average --
trading down about 5 percent on the New York Stock Exchange
Tuesday. Sterne Agee downgraded the stock to neutral, citing
concerns about lower growth expectations.
"Given these disappointing results, we believe the bull
case ... should be just about dead," JP Morgan equity analyst
C. Stephen Tusa said in a note to investors.
BROAD CUSTOMER BASE
3M's relatively wide earnings miss and cautionary outlook
are out of step with influential peers in the U.S. industrial
sector. But the results represent the view of a company more
exposed to buyers of smaller-ticket items than other massive
conglomerates.
The company makes products such as Post-It Notes, tape and
sandpaper, in addition to health care and security products. It
is also a supplier to other industries that deal directly with
individual consumers, such as auto and television makers.
Because of this exposure, 3M feels disruptions in the
supply chain or sagging consumer demand "typically one to two
quarters before our industrial peers," Buckley said.
Some analysts agree that 3M's unique exposure could be
making its situation look worse than it actually is.
The company's core industrial and transport business showed
considerable growth in the quarter, Barclays Capital analyst
Scott Davis said in a note to investors. "This is the business
that matches up more closely with industrial peers,"
St. Paul, Minnesota-based 3M reported third-quarter net
income attributable to common shareholders of $1.09 billion, or
$1.52 per share, down from $1.1 billion, or $1.53 per share, a
year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected $1.61 per share.
The company's quarterly sales also fell short of
expectations, rising 10 percent to $7.5 billion, compared with
expectations of $7.8 billion.
3M forecast full-year 2011 earnings of $5.85 to $5.95 per
share. It previously forecast $6.10 to $6.25. Excluding
increased pension expenses, 3M's earnings are expected to now
hit $6.07 to $6.17
The company sees organic sales volume growth -- which
excludes acquisitions and other unique items -- of 3 percent to
4 percent in 2011, down nearly half from its previous view.
"3M's story is all about accelerating organic growth, but
organic growth of 2.8 percent continued to decelerate and was
the lowest in our sector," Nomura Equity Research analyst
Shannon O'Callaghan said in a note to investors.
O'Callaghan said operating margins for 3M's collection of
business segments were below expectations, and he expressed
concern over higher pension headwinds and the implication of
zero volume growth in the fourth quarter.
3M said slower growth will persist through year-end,
pushing the company to respond with "aggressive cost
management."
Chief Financial Officer David Meline said despite short-term
turbulence, the company is not predicting a double-dip
recession, and it is not planning to pull back on capital
expenditures, or research and development investments.
3M plans to spend as much as $1.5 billion on capital
expenditures this year, up sharply from 2010.
DIVISION PERFORMANCE MIXED
Sales in the company's closely watched display and graphics
business fell 12.2 percent in the quarter, due largely to
weakness in the LCD television market. The company had already
signaled a slowdown in LCD TVs when it reported second-quarter
earnings in July.
During the quarter, 3M saw double-digit sales growth in its
industrial and transportation, health care, and safety and
security divisions, and more modest growth in consumer and
office business.
The industrial and transportation business, 3M's biggest in
terms of revenue, saw hefty growth in Europe and Asia Pacific.
Sales of items such as adhesives, abrasives and renewable
energy, in addition to acquisitions, led to an 18.8 percent
sales increase to $2.6 billion, or about a third of overall
revenue.
The healthcare business benefited from an uptick in demand
for infection prevention and health information systems. Sales
in each region of the world showed considerable strength, with
Asia Pacific volume rising 20 percent.
Personal safety products, roofing granules and corrosion
protection products helped drive gains in the safety, security
and protection services division.
(Reporting by John D. Stoll in Detroit; editing by John
Wallace and Gunna Dickson)