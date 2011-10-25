* Q3 EPS $1.52 vs Wall Street view $1.61

* Sees softness in electronics, customer inventories

* Cuts 2011 earnings forecast by 30 cents per share

* Shares down 5.3 percent in midday trading (Adds byline, executive quotes, analyst opinion; updates shares)

By John D. Stoll

Oct 25 A weak consumer electronics market and aftershocks from Europe's debt crisis pulled 3M Co's (MMM.N) quarterly earnings well below expectations, sending company shares down more than 5 percent.

3M also lowered its full-year earnings forecast, citing expectations for slower economic growth and lower demand. The company predicted moderate sales growth for 2012.

"The business environment remains challenging, as the economic softening that we experienced late in the second quarter continued into the third," Chief Executive George Buckley said.

Buckley, speaking on a conference call, said growing concern over the debt crisis in Europe has impacted exchange rates, disproportionately hitting 3M due to its exposure to international markets. He also noted that the consumer electronics sector continues to sag, but expressed optimism concerning that market's ability to snap back to health.

Company executives expressed concern that the malaise in consumer electronics may spill over into adjacent sectors, such as automotive electronics, but see little indication to date.

Despite weakness in key pockets of its business, 3M enjoyed continued growth for industrial, security, transportation and healthcare products during the quarter. Do-it-yourself product growth -- spurred by consumers tightening their belts -- also helped the company.

Investors reacted harshly to the earnings, with shares of 3M -- a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average -- trading down about 5 percent on the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday. Sterne Agee downgraded the stock to neutral, citing concerns about lower growth expectations.

"Given these disappointing results, we believe the bull case ... should be just about dead," JP Morgan equity analyst C. Stephen Tusa said in a note to investors.

BROAD CUSTOMER BASE

3M's relatively wide earnings miss and cautionary outlook are out of step with influential peers in the U.S. industrial sector. But the results represent the view of a company more exposed to buyers of smaller-ticket items than other massive conglomerates.

The company makes products such as Post-It Notes, tape and sandpaper, in addition to health care and security products. It is also a supplier to other industries that deal directly with individual consumers, such as auto and television makers.

Because of this exposure, 3M feels disruptions in the supply chain or sagging consumer demand "typically one to two quarters before our industrial peers," Buckley said.

Some analysts agree that 3M's unique exposure could be making its situation look worse than it actually is.

The company's core industrial and transport business showed considerable growth in the quarter, Barclays Capital analyst Scott Davis said in a note to investors. "This is the business that matches up more closely with industrial peers,"

St. Paul, Minnesota-based 3M reported third-quarter net income attributable to common shareholders of $1.09 billion, or $1.52 per share, down from $1.1 billion, or $1.53 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected $1.61 per share.

The company's quarterly sales also fell short of expectations, rising 10 percent to $7.5 billion, compared with expectations of $7.8 billion.

3M forecast full-year 2011 earnings of $5.85 to $5.95 per share. It previously forecast $6.10 to $6.25. Excluding increased pension expenses, 3M's earnings are expected to now hit $6.07 to $6.17

The company sees organic sales volume growth -- which excludes acquisitions and other unique items -- of 3 percent to 4 percent in 2011, down nearly half from its previous view.

"3M's story is all about accelerating organic growth, but organic growth of 2.8 percent continued to decelerate and was the lowest in our sector," Nomura Equity Research analyst Shannon O'Callaghan said in a note to investors.

O'Callaghan said operating margins for 3M's collection of business segments were below expectations, and he expressed concern over higher pension headwinds and the implication of zero volume growth in the fourth quarter.

3M said slower growth will persist through year-end, pushing the company to respond with "aggressive cost management."

Chief Financial Officer David Meline said despite short-term turbulence, the company is not predicting a double-dip recession, and it is not planning to pull back on capital expenditures, or research and development investments.

3M plans to spend as much as $1.5 billion on capital expenditures this year, up sharply from 2010.

DIVISION PERFORMANCE MIXED

Sales in the company's closely watched display and graphics business fell 12.2 percent in the quarter, due largely to weakness in the LCD television market. The company had already signaled a slowdown in LCD TVs when it reported second-quarter earnings in July.

During the quarter, 3M saw double-digit sales growth in its industrial and transportation, health care, and safety and security divisions, and more modest growth in consumer and office business.

The industrial and transportation business, 3M's biggest in terms of revenue, saw hefty growth in Europe and Asia Pacific. Sales of items such as adhesives, abrasives and renewable energy, in addition to acquisitions, led to an 18.8 percent sales increase to $2.6 billion, or about a third of overall revenue.

The healthcare business benefited from an uptick in demand for infection prevention and health information systems. Sales in each region of the world showed considerable strength, with Asia Pacific volume rising 20 percent.

Personal safety products, roofing granules and corrosion protection products helped drive gains in the safety, security and protection services division.

(Reporting by John D. Stoll in Detroit; editing by John Wallace and Gunna Dickson)