* CEO Buckley nearing mandatory retirement age
* 3M's ability to navigate turbulent economy top concern
* Investors expect Buckley to stay on past 65 yrs old
* Succession plan boosted by 3M's "deep bench"-investor
By John D. Stoll and Lynn Adler
Dec 5 With 80 days to go until 3M Co (MMM.N)
Chief Executive George Buckley hits the company's mandatory
retirement age, investors seem unusually disinterested in the
immediate future of the management team.
That's because Buckley is widely expected to seek to extend
his contract. And a "deep bench" of 3M executives is ready to
take over even if he doesn't stay on, an investor said.
What does interest investors greatly is what Buckley -- who
turns 65 on Feb. 23 -- will tell analysts on Tuesday in New
York about 3M's strategy to tackle the tough business
environment and boost revenue in 2012.
While the executive, who joined 3M six years ago, is
expected to field questions about whether he can work a deal
with the board allowing him to stay, the answer will not likely
shape the investment case for the company.
"Maybe I should be concerned, but I'm not concerned about
that," Jeanie Wyatt, chief executive of South Texas Money
Management in San Antonio, said. The firm owns shares of 3M and
is confident in the company's succession plan, which could
involve promoting 58-year-old Chief Operating Officer Inge
Thulin to the top spot at some point down the road.
Wyatt's sentiment is echoed by other investors who say they
would like Buckley to stay a while longer but are more focused
on 3M's ability to overcome today's difficult business
environment and boost revenue. The company's third quarter
results missed expectations due to weakness in Europe and a
soft electronics market, and its stock is trading at the lower
end of its 52-week range.
3M makes products ranging from Scotch Tape to sandpaper.
While sectors such as transportation, security products and
health care are particularly strong for the company,
electronics and touchscreen displays have suffered under weak
customer demand.
"We'd like just to get a little more visibility on how they
will navigate global growth uncertainty," said Kevin Walkush,
business analyst for Jensen Investment Management, which also
owns 3M shares. Asked whether he was thinking much about the
likelihood that Buckley will address his future during the
outlook meeting, he said no.
Walkush said his firm expects 3M to increase revenue by 7
to 8 percent over the long term, including a small percentage
of revenue from new acquisitions. He said Jensen is most
interested in the 2012 outlook meeting to see "if they are on
track for that."
3M in October reduced its full-year organic sales volume
growth forecast to a range of 3 to 4 percent, from its previous
expectation of 6 to 7.5 percent.
Oliver Pursche, president of Gary Goldberg Financial
Services, said the firm owns 3M stock but is not adding to its
position until the Minneapolis-based company can convince Wall
Street that it is able to boost revenue in the face of
headwinds.
"For any company, the ability to drive revenue is the
lifeblood," he said.
BUCKLEY EXPECTED TO STAY
A lack of intense scrutiny related to the future of 3M's
management is driven partially by the expectation that Buckley
will win a stay on well past his 65th birthday.
"Given the pressures on 3M and the type of individual he
is, we would expect him to stay on for another year or two,"
Pursche said.
"Our preference would be have him on as long as possible.
He's probably one of the strongest CEOs we've seen not only at
3M but overall."
During an investor meeting earlier in the year, Buckley
said, "I love being the CEO of 3M. ... If the opportunity were
there, I would stay, but if it's not, then obviously the choice
is taken out of my hands."
3M spokeswoman Jackie Berry said the company has nothing to
say about Buckley's future at this time: "I can't comment on
speculation."
The other factor driving investor sentiment is that 3M has
a strong replacements in the management ranks.
"The biggest thing 3M has going for it is they have a very
deep bench," Pursche said.
In May, following the retirement of its then-Chief
Financial Officer, Buckley promoted Thulin to the newly created
post of chief financial officer.
Buckley has said the company prefers to promote from
within, including for his job, and that positions Thulin as the
likely successor among a field of qualified candidates.
Thulin, a native of Sweden, joined 3M in 1979 in sales and
marketing. Morningstar stock analyst Adam Fleck said he is well
regarded by investors due to his global experience, including
eight years of running international operations.
(Reporting by John D. Stoll in Detroit and Lynn Adler in New
York; Editing by Richard Chang)