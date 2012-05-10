* Says growth getting harder to come by for the company
* Expects margins to come under pressure if economy worsens
* Cuts price target on stock to $101 from $102
May 10 Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded 3M Co
to "market-perform" from "outperform," saying it will
have to spend more to keep its growth-engine humming and margins
may face further pressure if economic conditions deteriorate.
"3M is well past prior revenue peaks and while they have
demonstrated pricing power, we are concerned about
sustainability, hot margins in healthcare and increasing
competition broadly," analysts led by Steven Winoker said.
To achieve faster growth the diversified U.S. manufacturer
would have to step up research and development spending,
marketing and other growth driven expenditures, they said.
In addition, it would be tough for the company to continue
raising prices as it faces increasing competition across
multiple businesses, Bernstein analysts said.
They cut their price target on 3M's stock to $101 from $102.
Shares of 3M were down about 1 percent in premarket trading
on Thursday. They closed at $87.27 on Wednesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by
Tenzin Pema and Anil D'Silva)