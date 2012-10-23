Oct 23 Diversified U.S. manufacturer 3M Co on Tuesday reported a 6.7 percent rise in third-quarter profit, but the company cut its profit forecast for the full year as acquisition costs and a strengthening dollar hurt margins.

The maker of products ranging from Post-It notes to films used in consumer electronics said net income was $1.16 billion, or $1.65 per share, compared with $1.09 billion, or $1.52 per share, a year earlier.

3M now expects to earn $6.27 to $6.35 per share for all of 2012, below its prior forecast of $6.35 to $6.50.