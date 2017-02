July 26 Diversified manufacturer 3M Co showed higher quarterly profit on Thursday, led by its industrial, healthcare and security businesses, and kept its full-year forecast unchanged.

The maker of Post-It notes, specialty films used in consumer electronics and health and safety products earned $1.17 billion, or $1.66 per share, compared with $1.16 billion or $1.60 per share, a year before.

(Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)