* Vital Therapies announces proposed public offering of common stock
July 24 3M Co posted a 6 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by broad sales growth across the U.S. manufacturer's range of businesses.
The company, whose products include Post-it notes and films for electronic devices, said second-quarter net income rose to $1.27 billion, or $1.91 per share, from $1.2 billion, or $1.71 per share, a year ago.
Profit matched the $1.91 per share average estimate of analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 4.9 percent to $8.13 billion, ahead of the $8.09 billion expected by analysts.
The company backed its full-year forecast for earnings in a range of $7.30 to $7.55 per share on sales growth of 3 percent to 6 percent. Analysts are looking for $7.46 per share in earnings for the year.
Through Wednesday, 3M shares had climbed 3 percent this year, in line with the increase for the Dow Jones industrials average. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Franklin Paul and Bernadette Baum)
* Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc - on March 16, board appointed Steven Mento as company's acting principal financial officer Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mN9zSd) Further company coverage:
March 21 Package delivery company FedEx Corp reported an 18.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by the TNT Express acquisition and strength in its ground business, its second biggest unit.