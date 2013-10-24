Oct 24 3M Co reported a 6 percent rise in quarterly profit due to higher sales across all its businesses.

Net income attributable to the company, which makes products ranging from Post-it notes to films for flat panel television, rose to $1.23 billion, or $1.78 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.16 billion, or $1.65 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5.6 percent to $7.92 billion.