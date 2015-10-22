(Corrects paragraph 3 to say company had previously expected 2015 sales to grow '2.5-4 percent' not '3-6 percent')

Oct 22 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported disappointing net sales for the third quarter and said it would cut about 1,500 jobs next year, hurt by a strong dollar and a global economic slowdown.

The company, which had 89,800 employees as of Dec. 31, also lowered its full-year sales forecast for the second time.

3M said it expects sales to grow 1.5 percent to 2 percent this year, excluding the effect of currency changes. The company, which derives more than 60 percent of sales from outside the United States, was expecting 2.5-4 percent sales growth.

The company cut its forecast for full-year adjusted earnings to $7.73-$7.78 per share from $7.73 to $7.93.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn $7.77 per share on revenue $30.78 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

3M said the job cuts would be largely in the United States.

Net sales fell to $7.71 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $8.14 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to 3M was little changed at $1.29 billion.

On a per share basis, net income rose to $2.05 from $1.98 per share. Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.00 per share on revenue $7.85 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)