Jan 26 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported a 5.5 percent decline in fourth-quarter net sales, hurt by a global economic slowdown.
Net sales fell to $7.30 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $7.72 billion, a year earlier.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.04 billion, or $1.66 per share, from $1.18 billion, or $1.81 per share, a year ago.
Excluding restructuring charges, 3M earned $1.80 per share.
The company affirmed its 2016 sales and earnings forecast. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
