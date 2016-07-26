BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health, Elanco US to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 26 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported a small drop in quarterly profit, hurt by lower sales in its electronics and energy business.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.29 billion, or $2.08 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $1.30 billion, or $2.02 per share, a year ago.
The company's net sales fell marginally to $7.66 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 31 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc reported a slightly higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by double-digit percentage sales growth in its life sciences solutions and analytical instruments divisions.