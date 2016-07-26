July 26 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported a small drop in quarterly profit, hurt by lower sales in its electronics and energy business.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.29 billion, or $2.08 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $1.30 billion, or $2.02 per share, a year ago.

The company's net sales fell marginally to $7.66 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)