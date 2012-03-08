BRIEF-Enbridge Q4 adjusted EPS 56 Canadian cents
* Enbridge Inc - adjusted earnings were $522 million or $0.56 per common share for q4
March 8 Chinese biotechnology company 3SBio Inc and dialysis treatment provider DaVita Inc formed a joint venture to provide kidney care services in two provinces in northeastern China, the companies said.
According to the agreement, the companies will invest $20 million, with DaVita and 3SBio contributing 70 percent and 30 percent respectively, the companies said in a statement.
The companies also agreed to enter into a supply agreement for anemia management drugs throughout China.
Shares of 3SBio closed at $12 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. Davita shares closed at $87.80 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
Feb 17 U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its fiscal 2017 equipment sales forecast as it expects key farm markets to stabilize this year.