April 22 Chinese biotechnology firm 3SBio , which agreed to be taken private by a group that includes its Chief Executive Jing Lou, said the consortium raised its offer to $16.70 per American Depositary Share from $15.40.

One of the company's top shareholders, OrbiMed Advisors, said last week that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services recommended that 3SBio's shareholders vote against the deal.