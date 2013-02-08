Feb 8 Chinese biotechnology firm 3SBio Inc said it agreed to be bought by Decade Sunshine Ltd for about $340 million.

The offer of $15.40 per American Depositary Shares (ADS) is at a premium of about 12 percent to the ADS's Thursday close of $13.79.

3SBio Chief Executive Jing Lou had offered to take the company private for up to $15 per ADS, or about $331 million, last September.