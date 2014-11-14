Nov 14 3U HOLDING AG :

* Says sales rose in first nine months of 2014 compared to same period last year by 32 pct to 37.77 million euros

* EBITDA in first nine months of fiscal 2014 amounted to -0.19 million euros and thus is slightly negative as planned

* Says group's earnings of -2.07 million euros in first nine months of 2014 are 1.52 million euros higher than group's earnings in same period last year (-3.59 million euros)