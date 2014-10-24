Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 24 3U Holding AG :
* Says subsidiary signed an agreement to acquire shares of wind farm Langendorf with 15 wind turbines and an installed capacity of 22.5 MW
* Says purchase price for complete acquisition of shares is about 12.2 million euros
* Says wind farm is expected to be leveraged to 73 pct; which corresponds to a debt financing in amount of 9.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order