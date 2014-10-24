Oct 24 3U Holding AG :

* Says subsidiary signed an agreement to acquire shares of wind farm Langendorf with 15 wind turbines and an installed capacity of 22.5 MW

* Says purchase price for complete acquisition of shares is about 12.2 million euros

* Says wind farm is expected to be leveraged to 73 pct; which corresponds to a debt financing in amount of 9.0 million euros