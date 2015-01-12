BRIEF-Singapore O&G Ltd proposes a share split
* company is proposing to split every one existing share into two shares
Jan 12 4SC AG :
* Helga Ruebsamen-Schaeff and Joerg von Petrikowsky have been appointed as new members of Supervisory Board
* Request an trading halt in securities of company pending release of anannouncement regarding a capital raising