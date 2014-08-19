BRIEF-Bioleaders raises 23.1 bln won in private placement
* Says it raised 23.1 billion won in private placement of 3.3 million shares of the co as of March 17
August 18 4 SC AG
* Announced on Monday Thomas Werner and Klaus Kuehn resign from positions as members of Supervisory Board for personal reasons effective at the end of Sep. 18
* Werner has been member of 4SC Supervisory Board since June 2009, serving as Chairman since June 2012
WASHINGTON, March 21 President Donald Trump argued on Tuesday that his 60 days in office have been a successful keeping of his campaign promises as he attempted to turn the page from a variety of controversies that have bedeviled his White House tenure.
* Signed a conditional agreement to acquire 100% of Keras (Gold) Australia Pty Ltd