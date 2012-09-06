BRIEF-PNM Resources sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 6 407 International Inc on Thursday sold C$200 million($204 million) of 40-year senior secured fixed-rate notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 3.98 percent notes, due Sept. 11, 2052, were priced at 99.861 to yield 3.987 percent, or 160 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.
The joint bookrunning managers on the sale were the investment dealer arms of Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Montreal.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017