June 5 407 International Inc. on Wednesday sold C$200 million ($192 million) of debt in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.98 percent senior secured fixed rate notes, due Sept. 11, 2052, were priced at 99.15 to yield 4.023 percent or 139 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Bank of Montreal, and Royal Bank of Canada were the bookrunning managers of the sale.