BRUSSELS Jan 2 Belgium's 4Energy , which uses discarded wood to generate electricity and to make coal-like pellets, has agreed a new repayment schedule with its banks after breaking debt covenants at its two main plants.

At its plant in Amel, in the east of Belgium, 4Energy's bank KBC has agreed to delay start of repayments of its long-term credit facility by three months to March 31, the company said on Monday.

It is currently looking for a strategic partner for the site to help pay for further investment, after it discovered that more work had to be done to make it work at full capacity.

It also said KBC and ING have agreed to waive the fact that it broke its credit agreement for its plant in Ham, Belgium, which has suffered from a decline in the price of green certificates due to oversupply.

It said in November last year it would not meet the terms of its debt covenants for the Ham operation. (Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)