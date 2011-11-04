* Says plant in Ham, Belgium, will break debt covenants
BRUSSELS, Nov 4 - Belgian "bio-coal" maker 4Energy Invest
said it will not meet the terms of its debt covenants
for one if its plants and added it is looking for a strategic
partner to help pay for investments in its main facility.
The firm, which makes electricity and bio-coal by burning
waste wood, said on Friday its plant in Ham, Belgium, is under
"severe pressure" and will not be able to respect debt covenants
as agreed with ING and KBC Bank.
The plant has been impacted by a decline in the price of
green certificates due to oversupply, it said.
It added it is seeking a strategic partner for its bio-coal
operation at its main plant in Amel, on the border between
Germany and Belgium, after it discovered further investment was
needed to make it work at full capacity.
For the third quarter, its sales rose 8 percent to 7.9
million euros ($10.9 million) due to higher electricity output
from the Amel plant.
The company, which floated in 2008 at just over 6 euros per
share, closed on Friday at 1.3 euros.
($1 = 0.727 euros)
(Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by David Holmes)