BRIEF-F E Bording FY EBITDA falls to DKK 47.3 million
* FY net sales 627.5 million Danish crowns ($91 million)versus 610.8 million crowns year ago
Nov 3 4Fun Media SA :
* Said on Friday it reported Q3 revenue of 3.7 million zlotys versus 6.9 million zlotys year ago
* Said Q3 operating loss was 1.2 million zlotys versus a profit of 1.2 million zlotys year ago
* Said Q3 net loss was 926,000 zlotys versus a profit 984,000 zlotys year ago
* Income from advertisement after three quarters of 2014 lower by 21 pct
* Q3 EBITDA loss of 249,000 zlotys versus a profit of 2.1 million zlotys year ago
March 22 Canada's Amaya Inc , owner of online gambling sites PokerStars and Full Tilt, reported fourth-quarter profit ahead of estimates as it added more customers and cut costs.
* Generates gross proceeds of around 1.07 million euros ($1.15 million)