* Said on Friday it reported Q3 revenue of 3.7 million zlotys versus 6.9 million zlotys year ago

* Said Q3 operating loss was 1.2 million zlotys versus a profit of 1.2 million zlotys year ago

* Said Q3 net loss was 926,000 zlotys versus a profit 984,000 zlotys year ago

* Income from advertisement after three quarters of 2014 lower by 21 pct

* Q3 EBITDA loss of 249,000 zlotys versus a profit of 2.1 million zlotys year ago

