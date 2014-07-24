BRIEF-HealthEquity reports Q4 earnings per share $0.07
* HealthEquity reports fourth quarter and year ended January 31, 2017 financial results
July 24 4 SC AG : * Says Crelux and 4SC Discovery awarded research grant for new epigenetic
cancer drugs * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* HealthEquity reports fourth quarter and year ended January 31, 2017 financial results
* Viking therapeutics reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
* British Columbia lists EPCLUSA on public drug plan to treat all six genotypes of chronic hepatitis C infection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: