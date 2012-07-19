BRIEF-NRG Energy announces cooperation agreement
* NRG Energy announces cooperation agreement with Elliott Management and Bluescape Energy Partners
July 19 Innovation Ventures LLC/Finance Corp (5-Hour Energy) on Thursday sold $450 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The deal was upsized from an originally planned $400 millon.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Jefferies were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: 5-HOUR ENERGY AMT $450 MLN COUPON 9.5 PCT MATURITY 08/15/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 9.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/02/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 853 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
* NRG Energy announces cooperation agreement with Elliott Management and Bluescape Energy Partners
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Greece is on track with the economic adjustment needed to secure the next tranche of its bailout but the International Monetary Fund is failing raise its overly pessimistic forecasts, the vice president of the European Commission said on Monday.
Feb 13 Asset manager AllianceBernstein Holding LP appointed Lynn Mah senior vice president and head of EMEA marketing.