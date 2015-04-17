BEIJING, April 17 Chinese classified advertising sites 58.com Inc and privately-held competitor Ganji.com will merge, a 58.com spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday, marking further consolidation in the mainland's hot technology sector.

The spokeswoman declined to reveal the valuation of the combined company, but confirmed the authenticity of a letter from the company's chief executive announcing the deal.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday Ganji and 58.com, dubbed the Craigslist of China and backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd, had signed a memorandum of understanding on March 14 in Beijing. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom and Paul Carsten)