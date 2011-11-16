(Adds final pricing)
DUBAI Nov 16 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
priced a $500 million five-year Islamic bond, or
sukuk, at 275 basis points over midswaps, leads said on
Wednesday.
Final price guidance for the debut sharia-compliant offering
from the bank was set earlier at the tight end of the initial
price talk range of 275 basis points to 287.5 basis points over
midswaps.
ADCB, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan Chase
and Standard Chartered are lead managers on the
transaction.
(Reporting by David French)