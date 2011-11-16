(Adds final pricing)

DUBAI Nov 16 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank priced a $500 million five-year Islamic bond, or sukuk, at 275 basis points over midswaps, leads said on Wednesday.

Final price guidance for the debut sharia-compliant offering from the bank was set earlier at the tight end of the initial price talk range of 275 basis points to 287.5 basis points over midswaps.

ADCB, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan Chase and Standard Chartered are lead managers on the transaction. (Reporting by David French)