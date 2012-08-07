RPT-London Metal Exchange cuts deal with banks to propel gold futures
* Banks take stakes in LME gold contracts through new company
Aug 7 5N Plus Inc, a producer of specialty metal and chemical products, reported a second-quarter loss on lower prices and an impairment charge.
Net loss was $22.1 million, or 30 cents per share, in the April-June quarter, compared with net earnings of $8.2 million, or 14 cents per share in the comparable March-May period, a year earlier.
The company changed its financial year-end date from May 31 to December 31, last year. 5N Plus's fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011 comprised seven months.
Revenue for the company, which supplies cadmium telluride used to make thin-film solar panels, gallium, bismuth and germanium, rose 15 percent to $140.1 million.
The company said it booked impairment charges of $26.1 million at the end of the quarter.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of $171 million, closed at C$2.04 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Banks take stakes in LME gold contracts through new company
LONDON, Feb 23 Britain's business minister Greg Clark will meet the chief executive of Peugeot on Friday as the French carmaker explores the takeover of General Motors' European division, known as Vauxhall in Britain and Opel on the continent.
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.