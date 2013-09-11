MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 5
DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 11 600 Group PLC : * Statement re possible offer & rule 2.10 announ * It has received an approach from Qingdao D&D Investment Group Co. Ltd * No certainty that an offer will be made for 600 Group * For more news, please click here
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.