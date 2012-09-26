Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
Sept 26 Chinese economy hotel chain 7 Days Group Holdings Ltd said a group led by its co-chairmen has proposed to take it private in a deal valued at $634.7 million.
The group of shareholders, including co-chairmen Boquan He and Nanyan Zheng as well as the Carlyle Group and Sequoia Capital China, has offered $12.70 per American depositary share, representing a premium of 20 percent over its Tuesday close of $10.57.
Warburg Pincus is the largest shareholder with a 16 percent stake in the company, which runs limited-service hotels under the 7 Days Inn brand.
The group is planning to finance the deal through equity capital and debt.
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Warren Buffett, widely considered one of the world's best investors, is likely to tout the merits of passive investing this weekend to readers of his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders.
* Harmony merger corp. Announces receipt of purported termination of merger agreement from mundomedia