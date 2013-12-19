UPDATE 1-Admiral profit hit by cut in UK injury discount rate
* Final dividend of 51.5 pence; shares 0.8 pct lower (Adds detail, CFO quote, analyst comment, share price)
Dec 19 888 Holdings PLC : * Remains confident of meeting management expectations for full year adjusted
EBITDA*. * Source text
* Final dividend of 51.5 pence; shares 0.8 pct lower (Adds detail, CFO quote, analyst comment, share price)
* Total dividend up 7 pct to 14.35 pence (Releads with CFO comment, adds detail, share price)
* Shares indicated down 1 percent (Adds comments on trade barriers, share price indication)