LONDON Feb 16 Online gambling company 888
Holdings said discussions concerning a takeover by
Britain's biggest bookmaker William Hill had ended after
talks broke down over price with a key stakeholder.
888, whose shares had jumped more than 20 percent last week
after talks between the two companies were confirmed, said on
Monday it had discussed a possible recommended offer from
William Hill valued at 200 pence plus a 3p dividend per share.
"Due to a significant difference of opinion on value with a
key stakeholder, it has not been possible to reach agreement on
the terms of a possible offer and the board of the company has
agreed with William Hill to terminate discussions," 888 said.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Kate Holton)