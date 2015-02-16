(Adds details, shares)
By Neil Maidment
LONDON Feb 16 Online gambling company 888
Holdings said discussions concerning a 720 million pound
($1.1 billion) takeover by Britain's biggest bookmaker William
Hill had ended after talks broke down over price with a
key stakeholder.
Shares in 888, which previously in 2011 saw a planned
takeover by Britain's Ladbrokes collapse over pricing,
fell 15 percent to 145 pence in early trading on Monday. William
Hill shares were up 1.6 percent at 388p.
888, whose shares had jumped more than 20 percent last week
after talks between the two companies were confirmed, said on
Monday it had discussed a possible recommended offer from
William Hill valued at 200p plus a 3p dividend per share.
"Due to a significant difference of opinion on value with a
key stakeholder, it has not been possible to reach agreement on
the terms of a possible offer and the board of the company has
agreed with William Hill to terminate discussions," 888 said.
Two trusts set up by the Shaked family, one of 888's Israeli
founders, each hold 24.34 percent stakes in the firm, with one
thought to have wanted 300p a share, according to a report in
the Times newspaper last week.
888, which also said it had continued to trade in line with
expectations, declined to comment beyond its statement. William
Hill was not available for comment.
Analysts had said 888's strong in-house technology was
attractive to William Hill, which uses a number of third-party
suppliers. Cost savings and improved exposure to international
markets, particularly the United States, were also seen as
benefits.
More broadly, with tax and regulation increasing across the
gambling sector's biggest markets, companies have begun to seek
faster growth and more customers through online operations.
In November online gambling company Bwin.Party said
it was considering a range of proposals from interested parties.
It has appointed Deutsche Bank to handle talks.
($1 = 0.6479 pounds)
(Editing by Kate Holton and David Holmes)